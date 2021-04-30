Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Receives $5.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFGP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Micro Focus International by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Micro Focus International by 74.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFGP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 499,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.54. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.