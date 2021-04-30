Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,102 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.2% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.51 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $173.80 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.14 and its 200 day moving average is $228.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

