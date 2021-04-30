Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.67 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $7.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.39. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.93.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.42. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

