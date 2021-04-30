Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Bank of America

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $280.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.19. 1,010,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,650,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.42. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $173.80 and a twelve month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

