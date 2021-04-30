Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.93.

Microsoft stock opened at $250.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.14 and its 200-day moving average is $228.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $173.80 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

