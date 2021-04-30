Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the March 31st total of 148,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

TIGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Millicom International Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $41.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Springowl Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

