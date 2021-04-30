Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Sells $200,385.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,426.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MIME opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $59.48.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after buying an additional 642,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,302,000 after purchasing an additional 78,149 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,421,000 after purchasing an additional 469,722 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.