Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 542,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $694.65 million, a PE ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

