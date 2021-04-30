Mizuho Begins Coverage on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Investment analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ET. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.
NYSE:ET opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.40 and a beta of 2.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,342,000 after purchasing an additional 267,068 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 779,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 952,957 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
