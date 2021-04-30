Mizuho Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $225.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $192.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $200.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.79. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 59,465 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,565 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.