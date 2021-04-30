Mizuho Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $225.00

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $192.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $200.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.79. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 59,465 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,565 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit