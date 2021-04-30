Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Sells $79,899.03 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $79,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,488.24.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $45,696.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $3,393,600.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 17,815 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $998,887.05.

On Monday, March 29th, Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Kenneth Moelis sold 5,728 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $320,825.28.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $30,393.38.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $266,699.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $3,398,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00.

NYSE MC opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

