Moffett Nathanson Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,450.20.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,392.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,161.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,902.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.