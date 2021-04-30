MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,700 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the March 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 601,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MOGU in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company.

Get MOGU alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MOGU by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 42,766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MOGU during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MOGU by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 82,834 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOGU stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 239,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,942. The firm has a market cap of $153.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.93. MOGU has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 309.58%.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.