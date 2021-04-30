Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2021 guidance to 13.000- EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.00 EPS.

Shares of MOH opened at $253.77 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $261.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.27.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

