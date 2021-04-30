Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.51 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

