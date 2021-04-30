Monkey Project Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $2,392.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,415,635 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.