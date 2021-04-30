Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $189.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.84. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.83.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

