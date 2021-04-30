Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Short Interest Update

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the March 31st total of 71,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAAC. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,104,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000.

Get Montes Archimedes Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:MAAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,631. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.