Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $322.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $322.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.33.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $327.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,911. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.44 and its 200 day moving average is $285.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

