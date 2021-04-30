Morgan Stanley Boosts Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $30.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VST. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 12,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

