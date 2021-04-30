Morgan Stanley Buys 60,546 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 152.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $317,125.00. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock worth $1,250,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.