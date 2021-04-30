Morgan Stanley Cuts Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $26.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.70.

Exelixis stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $191,854.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,982 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,198 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1,714.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Exelixis by 30.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 28,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 311,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 44,104 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

