Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000.

NCZ opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $5.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

