Morgan Stanley Grows Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 498.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.34% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

NYSEARCA:PAWZ opened at $77.91 on Friday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $80.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.53.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.