Morgan Stanley Increases Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $87.00

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.71.

AEE stock opened at $84.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ameren by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after acquiring an additional 138,093 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after buying an additional 37,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after buying an additional 113,748 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 369,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

