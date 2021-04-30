Morgan Stanley Lowers NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $47.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.72.

NRG opened at $36.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,937 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after buying an additional 3,620,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NRG Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,593,000 after buying an additional 597,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,346,000 after buying an additional 31,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,158,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

