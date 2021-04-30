Morgan Stanley Raises MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $473.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $448.00 to $473.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.14.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $494.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.74. MSCI has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,127,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

