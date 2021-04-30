Morgan Stanley Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $32.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.24.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after buying an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after buying an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,341,000 after buying an additional 517,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $239,588,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

