Morgan Stanley Raises ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $145.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $162.53 on Monday. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -80.46 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $5,488,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,582,063.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,599,006 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after purchasing an additional 305,094 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after purchasing an additional 255,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 213,548 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $18,011,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,306,000 after purchasing an additional 150,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

