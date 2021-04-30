Morgan Stanley Raises The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $183.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CLX. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.41.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox stock opened at $178.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.34 and its 200 day moving average is $197.95.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.15. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Clorox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.