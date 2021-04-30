Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF)

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Trelleborg AB (publ) stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Trelleborg AB has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.07.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; and shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, rubber cover seals, and noise and vibration damping solutions.

