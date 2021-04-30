Morgan Stanley Trims TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Target Price to $75.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.54.

TAL traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $56.88. 95,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,721,693. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,173.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

