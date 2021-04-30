Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$5.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

TSE MRT.UN traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,202. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.21. The firm has a market cap of C$342.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1-year low of C$4.20 and a 1-year high of C$6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.96.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.