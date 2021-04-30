Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
MORF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.14. 942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,052. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.
