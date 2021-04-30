Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MORF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.14. 942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,052. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,563,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 14,027 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $897,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,650 shares of company stock worth $25,449,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Earnings History for Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit