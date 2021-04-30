Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MSI opened at $189.23 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.83.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

