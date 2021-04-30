Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.29

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 31572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHGVY. Pareto Securities cut Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

About Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.