MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.10. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,093,000. American National Bank bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

