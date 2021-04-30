Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.44.

COOP opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

