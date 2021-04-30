Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.44.
COOP opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
