Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises 0.8% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 254,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,032,000 after acquiring an additional 92,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,074,000 after acquiring an additional 145,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

MHK stock traded down $3.88 on Friday, hitting $209.10. 4,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,835. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $213.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.82 and a 200-day moving average of $153.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.