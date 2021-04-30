Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $8,005,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $23,692,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

DISCK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 56,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349,970. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

