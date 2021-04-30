Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $410,000 Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,788.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,305. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

