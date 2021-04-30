Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.64% of Vidler Water Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $289,000.

Get Vidler Water Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VWTR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,355. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Vidler Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidler Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.