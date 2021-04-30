Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

NYSE:BX traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,070. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.27.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

