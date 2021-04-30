Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 1,044 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 635,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $582,273,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,984,000 after buying an additional 461,482 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.54. 92,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

