Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 4,022 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,847. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

