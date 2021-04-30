Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,415,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

WABC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.36. 711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,798. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.85. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

