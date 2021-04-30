Multiplier Price Reaches $20.23 on Top Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $20.23 or 0.00034767 BTC on popular exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $20.48 million and approximately $1,686.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00284234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $641.43 or 0.01102467 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00708549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,373.79 or 1.00331358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

