Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 467,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,294,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

About Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)

Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.

