Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 433.3% in April

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NANX stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Nanophase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $59.10 million, a P/E ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a skin and sun care focused company, provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

