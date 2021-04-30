NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) vs. Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Head to Head Survey

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NASB Financial and Provident Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than NASB Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NASB Financial and Provident Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $103.50 million N/A N/A Provident Bancorp $55.65 million 5.41 $10.81 million $0.60 27.00

NASB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Provident Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A Provident Bancorp 16.81% N/A N/A

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Provident Bancorp pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats NASB Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans. The company operates 11 branch offices, 50 ATMs, and 3 mortgage loan offices. NASB Financial, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

